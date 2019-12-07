Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Anthony Joshua is 'the guvnor' again, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua is once more "the guvnor" of the heavyweight division after bouncing back from humiliation in New York, says Eddie Hearn.

'AJ' reclaimed his world titles in Saudi Arabia, outclassing Andy Ruiz Jr over 12 rounds, taking a wide unanimous decision victory to avenge his loss at Madison Square Garden in June.

Promoter Hearn now wants his two-time heavyweight champion to get the respect he deserves and issued a rallying and passionate speech on the back of a dominant win.

"He's the king. You are the king, they wrote you off, they said you was hype but you schooled him, you're the king again," Hearn said to Joshua.

"He had to come back from humiliation at Madison Square Garden. Tonight he's the guvnor, the guvnor of the division. Give him his respect, he's a great individual.

"The plan is to celebrate and celebrate hard. This man has been responsible for the growth of British boxing.

Anthony Joshua reclaims his heavyweight world titles

"He has given everything to the sport and tonight, in Saudi Arabia, he becomes a two-time heavyweight champion of the world - and that is beautiful.

"We wanted the undisputed status for years and years, he always wanted it, but don't worry about that. We don't want to give [his rivals] any air time, he's the king."