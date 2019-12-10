The Golden Contract: Andre Sterling all business

Andre Sterling is in the running for the Golden Contract

Andre Sterling sounds all business as he heads into this week's potentially life-changing The Golden Contract tournament.

South London's Sterling (10-1, 4 KOs), who won the Southern Area light-heavyweight title in just his ninth pro bout, suffered his sole career defeat when he was outpointed by world-ranked Craig Richards back in June.

With the call up to The Golden Contract, live on Sky Sports Action at 7.30pm Saturday, coming just a few weeks prior to Saturday's quarter-finals, Sterling is eager to seize an unexpected chance of a lifetime.

The Golden Contract

Sterling said: "I don't even know how all this came about really! I was just focused on training and grafting.

"I've got a lot of faith in my team and then I came in to training one day and my trainer told me it might be happening.

"I then went to watch the super-lightweight The Golden Contract show at York Hall. I'm very happy with the set-up and it's a great platform to have the chance to compete on.

"This is what we all train for. This is what we all work hard for. We practise our skill-set every day so we can take part in big things like this.

"I always said we all train hard. We're all hungry and my rivals will be going out there feeling the same way I do. I have nothing negative to say about any of them.

"This opportunity could be absolutely life-changing for me."

Sterling is joined in Wednesday's draw by Bob Ajisafe, Hosea Burton, Steven Ward, Liam Conroy, Tommy Philbin, Serge Michel and Ricards Bolotniks.