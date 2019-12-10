The Golden Contract: Steven Ward eyeing superstar status?

Steven Ward has echoed Eddie Hearn's claim The Golden Contract winner automatically becomes a superstar - but that doesn't feature in his sources of motivation.

The aptly-named 'Quiet Man' is among the favourites ahead of Wednesday's draw for Saturday's quarter-finals - broadcast live on Sky Sports Action at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Although the Belfast light-heavyweight is not lustful for the limelight, he harbours huge ambitions of a different kind as he prepares to face his last-eight opponent at The Brentwood Centre.

Ward said: "Eddie Hearn said it himself: You can come out of this competition as a superstar…

"My nickname 'The Quiet Man' probably tells you that I don't have any interest in being a superstar but I do have an interest in being selfish with the goals I want to achieve.

"I spend a lot of time away from my family trying to get to where I want to get to. Time with my wife and my kids are things I have to sacrifice. I have a newborn baby who I haven't seen much of but winning the tournament will change their lives for the better so I'm going to grasp this chance.

"It's been a great camp throughout and I've been away to Las Vegas sparring some top fighters in the Top Rank gym so I feel in a good place.

"I've watched both The Golden Contract quarter-final nights so far and everyone I've been talking to watched them too. It's fresh, new and exciting not being able to prepare for a fighter. I love the concept."

Joining Ward in the draw are Bob Ajisafe, Hosea Burton, Andre Sterling, Liam Conroy, Tommy Philbin, Serge Michel and Ricards Bolotniks.