The Golden Contract: Hosea Burton to fight Bob Ajisafe in light-heavyweight quarter-finals

The Golden Contract’s two most experienced entrants, Bob Ajisafe and Hosea Burton, were forced together at Wednesday’s draw and will fight in the quarter-finals.

The light-heavyweights take centre stage in this unique concept where fighters choose their own opponents on Saturday at 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports Action.

Ajisafe was left with the final pick and had no choice but to select Burton, meaning the two most successful fighters will meet at the earliest opportunity.

"This is actually the final. I can beat any of these, he can beat any of these," Burton (24-1) said.

"It's unexpected," said Ajisafe (19-3).

They have each won British titles. Ajisafe has shared a ring with Tony Bellew in a Commonwealth title fight, and Burton's only loss came against Frank Buglioni.

Unbeaten Edinburgh contender Tommy Philbin first picked Germany's Serge Michel who warned: "He made the wrong pick".

Unbeaten Northern Irishman Steven Ward picked Ricards Bolotniks, a Latvian with a 15-5-1 record.

Andre Sterling then had to choose between Burton or Liam Conroy, and went for the latter.

"We have the same amount of experience," said former Southern Area champion Sterling.

Conroy said: "I was ready for anyone."