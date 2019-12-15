Michael Conlan defeats Vladimir Nikitin in New York

Michael Conlan defeated Vladimir Nikitin by unanimous decision in New York

Michael Conlan gained revenge over Vladimir Nikitin with a dominant points win after the Russian had controversially defeated him at the Rio Olympics.

The exciting Irish featherweight had endured an infamous loss to Nikitin at the 2016 Games, but emerged with a convincing victory in their professional fight, earning a unanimous decision with scores of 98-92, 99-91 and 100-90 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Conlan, who extended his unbeaten record to 13 victories in the paid ranks, found his range in the early rounds to land crisp punches on Nikitin from his southpaw stance.

Conlan's win continued his rise up the featherweight rankings

Nikitin hit the canvas in the third round, which was ruled as a slip by the referee, who then issued a warning for use of the elbow as the 29-year-old tried to drag Conlan into a dogfight.

Conlan received a rebuke himself for a low blow in the eighth that sparked a furious exchange, with both men standing and trading in the centre of the ring.

But hurtful body shots from the Belfast man appeared to drain the battling spirit from Nikitin and the final bell signalled a commanding victory for Conlan.