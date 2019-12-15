Mikey Garcia signs promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing

Mikey Garcia has linked up with Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn

Mikey Garcia has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and will make his Matchroom Boxing debut on February 29.

The Californian resumes his exciting career under the guidance of Hearn as he seeks more blockbuster fights after claiming world titles in four divisions.

Garcia made an audacious move up another weight class to challenge Errol Spence Jr for the IBF welterweight division, which resulted in a brave points loss to his fellow American.

But the 32-year-old has already proved himself at the highest level as he defeated the likes of Adrien Broner, Roman Martinez and Orlando Salido on the way to collecting world titles from featherweight to super-lightweight.

"I am happy to announce my return to the ring for February 29," said Garcia. "I am eager to make my return and grow my legacy."

"I've been talking to Mikey for over a year now and I'm so happy to welcome him to the team," said Eddie Hearn. "Mikey is a standout star and I'm looking forward to working with him on big fights moving forward.



"He will return to the ring on February 29 and we will be announcing the opponent and venue shortly."