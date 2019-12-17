Golden Contract: Featherweight and super-lightweight semi-finals are on February 21

The Golden Contract returns to York Hall, Bethal Green on February 21

The Golden Contract semi-finals for the featherweights and super-lightweights will be held at York Hall on February 21, live on Sky Sports.

Ryan Walsh, Leigh Wood, Tyrone McCullagh and Jazza Dickens have reached the last four in the featherweight competition, while Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Mohamed Mimoune and Jeff Ofori booked their spots in the super-lightweight semis.

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: "What a night in prospect this is.

0:32 Ryan Walsh halted Hairon Socarras in the quarter-finals Ryan Walsh halted Hairon Socarras in the quarter-finals

"This competition has already been a great success and now it goes up another level. Even the knockout bonus money goes up!

"It's great to be having these semis at York Hall, which were packed for the quarters and provided superb atmospheres. This will be even bigger, better and louder.

0:28 Mohamed Mimoune stopped Darren Surtees to secure his semi-final place Mohamed Mimoune stopped Darren Surtees to secure his semi-final place

"We've chosen to do both feather and super-light on the same night to bring together eight sets of fans hoping to roar their heroes to a life-changing opportunity in the two finals."