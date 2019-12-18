Sweden's Ahmed Rossi makes UK debut this weekend

Ahmed Rossi (centre) has prepared for UK debut with Yaffet Amaniel and Mariusz Gnas

Sweden's Ahmed Rossi has vowed to hunt down rival contenders in Britain after making his UK debut this weekend.

The undefeated 28-year-old can display his ring skills against Ireland's Jay Byrne in Manchester on Saturday after claiming the Swedish super-welterweight title on his way to six successive victories in his home country.

Rossi is willing to move down to welterweight to pursue some of the biggest names in Britain, including the likes of Conor Benn and Josh Kelly, but must firstly announce his arrival with an impressive win over Byrne.

Jay Byrne proved his toughness in a points loss to Josh Kelly

"I'm ready to make a statement, that's the plan," Ahmed told Sky Sports. "I know Byrne is a tough guy, but I will definitely show my explosive power to the UK fans.

"It's time to push on now and fight better opponents. I've been doing my thing in Sweden, and I'm ready to take on the best in Europe. The sky is the limit."

Rossi is coached by Sasha Lindgren, who also guides the careers of super-lightweight contender Yohannes Berhane, big-hitting welterweight Yaffet Amaniel and light-heavyweight prospect Mariusz Gnas.

With boxing becoming increasingly popular in Sweden, Rossi wants to play his part in the sport's growth by pursuing major titles.

"Boxing is already big in Sweden, but it can be bigger," he said. "We have Badou Jack, who is a world champion, Otto Wallin as well.

"As a boxer, if you want to become the best, you have to fight the best, so I won't be ducking anyone.

"Britain could become my second home, I like the atmosphere. They will definitely see fireworks - and a new name to remember."