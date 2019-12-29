VOTE: Knockout of 2019!

Vote here for the best knockout of the year!

Andy Ruiz Jr KOs Anthony Joshua

The shock of the year was definitely Joshua's defeat to Ruiz Jr in New York, but it was also the manner of his stoppage loss.

Ruiz Jr climbed off the floor himself to then drop Joshua four times, sending him tumbling time and time again until the referee waved the fight off.

Joshua would gain revenge six months later but Ruiz Jr's win was still one of 2019's best KOs.

Deontay Wilder KOs Dominic Breazeale

The undefeated WBC heavyweight champion fought twice in 2019 and, as you'd expect, completed two crashing KOs.

He obliterated Breazeale in one round before the same right hand clobbered Luis Ortiz out of the blue after losing the first six rounds of their fight.

Derek Chisora KOs Artur Szpilka

Fan favourite Chisora landed a vicious four-punch combo to render Szpilka out on his feet in the second round of their heavyweight clash.

Chisora's two clubbing right hands to the chin have now set him up for a major 2020.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez KOs Sergey Kovalev

Stepping up two weights from his normal division to take on knockout-specialist Kovalev, Canelo delivered a shuddering stoppage of his own.

The Mexican delivered a classy combination culminating in a brutal right hand that crumpled Kovalev to the canvas. It earned Canelo a world title in his fourth division.

Conor Benn KOs Steve Jamoye

The son of British boxing legend Nigel Benn completed his own highlight reel KO on the undercard to Josh Taylor's win over Regis Prograis.

Benn, who had been deducted a point, angrily landed two hurtful right hands before a left hook sent Jamoye tumbling.

Callum Smith KOs Hassan N'Dam

The WBA super-middleweight champion from Liverpool made a splash on his US debut by beating N'Dam in three rounds.

Smith's power punching had N'Dam down twice before the referee mercifully called off the fight.