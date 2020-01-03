Leon Spinks diagnosed with prostate cancer, says wife

Leon Spinks stunned Muhammad Ali to become world heavyweight champion

Former world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, says his wife Brenda.

The 66-year-old was hospitalised in a serious condition last month.

Brenda Spinks has now told USA Today: "It's going to be a long road and a lot of work.

"But we are bound and determined for the champ to make a comeback."

Spinks won Olympic gold in 1976 before shocking the world by beating Muhammad Ali two years later.

It made Spinks world champion in only his eighth professional fight. He was beaten in a rematch by Ali seven months later.

He ended his career in 1995 with 26 wins, 17 defeats and three draws.