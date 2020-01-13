Dillian Whyte lambasts Deontay Wilder as 'a coward' for 'avoiding me'

2:40 Dillian Whyte rates his rivals Dillian Whyte rates his rivals

Dillian Whyte has criticised Deontay Wilder for "avoiding" him, as the WBC champion instead prepares to go face to face with Tyson Fury.

Wilder and Fury will trade words on Monday night at 10pm at a press conference before their blockbuster rematch on February 22.

Whyte, as a result, continues his long wait for a maiden shot at the world heavyweight championship. He first became the WBC No 1 contender in October 2017.

Congratulations to @BronzeBomber who has been awarded a special belt by @WBCBoxing the WBC Worlds Biggest Coward belt to be known as the WBC WBC belt for successfuly avoiding me as his official #1 ranked challenger for over 800 days #coward #excuses #wbcwbcbelt #800days pic.twitter.com/EjWV8j21lw — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) January 13, 2020

Whyte mocked that Wilder's belt stood for "World's Biggest Coward" in a tweet, adding that the undefeated champion has been "successfully avoiding me as his official #1 ranked challenger for over 800 days".

Whyte became the interim WBC champion and mandatory challenger to Wilder's title by defeating Oscar Rivas last summer. That status was suspended but then reinstated before Whyte beat Mariusz Wach last month.

Wilder, in 2019, knocked out Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz. He had battled to a draw in his first fight with Fury 13 months ago.

Wilder and Fury both remain unbeaten but will put everything on the line next month in Las Vegas in a second fight with the WBC title at stake.

Whyte previously said about Wilder: "Coward. Chicken. Yellow-livered hill-billy.

"It would be a tough fight because he is quite agile with awkward movement. I would expect a tough fight but I believe I can knock Wilder out.

"People might laugh but I believe I can get to him, and knock him out.

"It wouldn't be a fight where I would jab my way in. I'd run at him in the first round and start brawling and, if I get chinned, then so be it."

Whyte said about Fury: "I don't know what to say about Tyson Fury. He's a smart businessman - he came back and fought two nobodies, talked his way into the Wilder fight and did alright, and made a lot of money by fighting in WWE.

"He's awkward and a big guy but I believe I could beat him. You've got to target Fury's body, and pressure him. When Otto Wallin pressured him it caused a lot of problems."

Whyte, as he waits for a world title fight, has the option to face Alexander Povetkin. Both heavyweights have registered "interest" in an April showdown.