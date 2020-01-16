Conor McGregor says Manny Pacquiao talks taking place

Conor McGregor's only boxing match saw him beaten by Floyd Mayweather in 2017

Conor McGregor says talks are taking place with Manny Pacquiao over a fight that would see him return to boxing.

The Irishman is currently focusing on his first UFC fight since 2018, when he takes on Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

But once that fight is over, McGregor says he once again plans to switch sports and take on one of the biggest names in boxing.

He said: "The Manny Pacquiao talks have been ongoing.

Manny Pacquiao has won titles at eight different weight divisions

"An aspiration of mine now is to win a boxing world title. I think that would be a phenomenal feather in the cap and something I look to achieve in the future. And something I will achieve."

McGregor's first venture into the boxing ring saw him take on Floyd Mayweather at light-middleweight in 2017.

The 31-year-old was stopped in the tenth round but says he is keen for the chance to avenge that defeat.

"I would love that Floyd (Mayweather) rematch," said McGregor. "I thought I did, for what was in front of me, very well.

"I thought with some slight adjustments I would have done even better. So I feel now I could take that victory."

Mayweather is officially retired and has not fought professionally since beating McGregor, making any rematch unlikely.

Pacquiao is still active, however, and won the WBA (super) welterweight title with a split decision over Keith Thurman in July 2019.