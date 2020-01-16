Sergey Kovalev will soon receive news on his next fight and would consider a return to UK

Sergey Kovalev will soon receive news on his next fight and would consider a return to the UK, confirmed his promoter Kathy Duva.

The Russian accepted a massive Las Vegas clash with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in November as he suffered an 11th round knockout loss that ended his third reign as WBO light-heavyweight champion.

But Duva, CEO of Main Events, is already assessing options for the 36-year-old's return in 2020.

"Still working on that," Duva told Sky Sports, when asked about Kovalev's future plans. "Likely to have answers in a few weeks."

Kovalev enjoyed success on his solitary trip to Britain in 2013 as he stopped Nathan Cleverly in Cardiff to firstly claim the WBO belt and would be open to another fight on these shores.

Duva said: "Of course! Sergey has always been a road warrior and he loved fighting Cleverly in the UK."

Joshua Buatsi is one of Britain's hottest talents at 175lbs and the unbeaten 26-year-old could force his way into Kovalev's plans, if he continues to climb the rankings towards world title contention.

Fellow Londoner Anthony Yarde traded punches with Kovalev last year, suffering a brave knockout loss to 'Krusher' in Russia.

The WBO belt was vacated by 'Canelo' in December, with mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez next in line for a title shot, and Callum Smith could be a potential opponent for the Mexican.

"There's also the option at the moment of the vacant WBO world title," Smith's trainer Joe Gallagher told Sky Sports. "That is something that we spoke about and we'd most probably challenge Gilberto Ramirez up at 175.

"That's a very strong option for us at the moment."