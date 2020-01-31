Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib: American YouTuber stops British rival in one

Jake Paul celebrates his one-round stoppage win over rival YouTuber AnEsonGib

Jake Paul dropped AnEsonGib twice to secure a first-round KO win in the battle of the YouTubers in Miami.

The social media sensations had traded insults in a fiery build-up to the showdown between the professional debutants but Paul settled their differences in a first-round shootout before demanding a showdown with KSI.

Paul found Gib, who was fighting from a low, square-on stance, easy to hit and caught him with a right to the temple to secure a flash knockdown in the opening exchanges.

The American dropped his British rival for a second time shortly afterwards, prompting the referee to call off the fight on 2m 18 seconds mark.

Paul immediately called out KSI, who handed his older brother Logan defeat when the pair met last year.

😮PAUL DEMOLISHES GIB💥@jakepaul floored @AnEsonGib twice in the first round before the referee waved off the fight in Miami 🥊🌴 pic.twitter.com/bBhS1jb8C2 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) January 31, 2020

Jake Paul and KSI exchanged angry words after the American's win

"I dedicated the past five months to this," said the 23-year-old Paul.

"It was all just natural instinct in there as soon as we started.

"KSI is next!"