Gervonta Davis arrested and charged with simple battery/domestic violence

Gervonta Davis had been charged with simple battery/domestic violence

Gervonta Davis has been arrested and charged by police after video allegedly showed him grabbing his former girlfriend by the throat at a charity basketball game.

Police in Florida said the WBA (regular) lightweight champion had been charged with simple battery/domestic violence.

Footage posted on social media allegedly showed the 25-year-old grabbing the woman by the throat in front of a crowd of people and dragging her away from her courtside seat.

Coral Gables Police Department said it had been contacted by the alleged victim - who has a child with Davis - and the boxer has been transported to jail for processing after handing himself in to detectives.

The alleged attack happened at the 8,000-seater Watsco Centre, which was hosting an event called the EeeZeeStevie all-star celebrity basketball game on Saturday.

Davis is a two-weight world champion, having held the WBA (regular) lightweight title since 2019.