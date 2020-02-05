Savannah Marshall could challenge for a world title in Newcastle in April

Savannah Marshall is targeting a world title fight

Savannah Marshall has welcomed a potential world title fight in Newcastle in April, revealed her trainer Peter Fury.

The former world amateur champion extended her unbeaten professional record to eight victories with a stoppage of Ashleigh Curry at Newcastle Arena in October.

Fury says the 28-year-old, nicknamed 'Silent Assasin', is ready to step up to world title level in her next fight.

3:12 Marshall says she wants a world title shot next after stopping Ashleigh Curry Marshall says she wants a world title shot next after stopping Ashleigh Curry

"Savannah Marshall could have a possible world title fight in her next fight in April," Fury told Sky Sports.

"We're just waiting to hear from (promoter) Eddie (Hearn) with that. He's offered us something, which we've agreed to. Let's see if we can get it on.

"It's not confirmed, but we've been offered it and we've said yes, so let's see what happens."

Marshall defeated Claressa Shields on the way to winning a world amateur gold and could soon renew her rivalry with the American star, a three-weight world champion in the pro ranks.

If she's fortunate enough to lift this world title, which I think she will, then we'll look to unify the belts in all divisions. Light-heavy, super-middle, then drop down to middle. Peter Fury

"She's been in the gym constantly, so she's learned, she's matured well," said Fury.

"She's ready for all these type of fights. What we want to do is get her a world title fight, possibly in April, if that happens and then back-to-back world title fights from then on.

"Every fight she has from then, would be for a world title. Her learning curve is over. If she's fortunate enough to lift this world title, which I think she will, then we'll look to unify the belts in all divisions. Light-heavy, super-middle, then drop down to middle."