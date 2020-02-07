Brook vs DeLuca: Kell Brook ripped and ready at weigh-in before comeback fight in Sheffield

Kell Brook looked fit and ready to fire at Friday’s weigh-in before his return fight against Mark DeLuca in his home city.

Weigh-in ✅



⚖ @SpecialKBrook: 10st 13lbs 12oz

⚖ Mark DeLuca: 10st 12lbs 12oz



📺 Watch all the boxing at 7pm tomorrow night on Sky Sports Arena! pic.twitter.com/H0Id2swegb — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 7, 2020

Brook was 10st 13lbs 12oz, and DeLuca hit 10st 12lbs 12oz, both inside the 11st super-welterweight limit before they lock horns on Saturday night at 7pm, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Brook stared ominously at his opponent during their final face-off, and it was DeLuca who broke the eye contact and walked off.

Live Fight Night Live on

The Sheffield crowd greeted their home fighter Brook with a rapturous ovation as he flexed a physique, which looked fuller and less gaunt than it has in the past.

The former IBF welterweight champion notoriously battled with the scales to make the 10st 7lbs (147lbs) limit but now, in the division above, he has the opportunity to write a new chapter in his career beginning on Saturday against the former US Marine DeLuca.

Major opportunities could await Brook if he returns with aplomb - the dream fight is against long-time rival Amir Khan but Liam Smith has emerged as another all-British option, before a potential world title challenge.

But this will be Brook's first fight in 14 months - last time out, against Michael Zerafa in Sheffield, he underperformed in a points victory.

Eva Wahlstrom vs Terri Harper

Kid Galahad vs Claudio Marrero

Terri Harper will challenge for the WBC super-featherweight championship against Eva Wahlstrom - they both weighed in at 9st 3lbs before a respectful handshake.

Harper is just 23 years old and competing in her 10th fight since becoming professional in November 2017. Wahlstrom is 16 years older and her only career defeat came against Katie Taylor.

Kid Galahad and Claudio Marrero were both 8st 13lbs, inside the featherweight limit, before their final eliminator to earn an IBF title fight.

Heavyweight Dave Allen, wearing fluorescent underwear and a coat, weighed 18st 10lbs 14oz and his opponent Dorian Darch was 17st 6oz.

Martin J Ward and opponent Jesus Amparan were within the 9st 4lbs super-featherweight limit.

On Saturday's bill in Sheffield, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm, Kid Galahad fights Claudio Marrero in a final eliminator for the IBF featherweight title, Terri Harper challenges for the WBC super-featherweight title against Eva Wahlstrom, heavyweight Dave Allen returns and Kell Brook fights Mark DeLuca.