Eddie Hearn says ‘it’s important’ to investigate Dave Allen fix claim

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he will support the Gambling Commission’s investigations into allegations that Dave Allen’s latest fight was fixed – but expects the heavyweight to be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Allen defeated Dorian Darch in the third round of a scheduled six on Saturday in Sheffield, but an investigation has since been launched due to allegations of suspicious betting activity.

Hearn told Sky Sports: "I spoke to Robert Smith (general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control), who said that he had a call from the Gambling Commission, who are looking into reports and stories of those allegations.

"We'll provide anything that we need to, to help."

Asked if he expected the allegations to be proved unfounded, Hearn said: "I believe so, having spoken to Dave Allen and heard from Dorian Darch. As I understand it, the early stages [of the investigation] is that perhaps there is nothing to worry about.

"It's important these things are investigated because it's something we have to take very, very seriously across all the sports that we're involved with.

"It has to be looked at in a full investigation. Hopefully, what the lads are telling us is all correct."

Reflecting on the fight, Hearn said: "I thought Dorian did well to stay on his feet! Remember, he's a journeyman. He's not in it to stay on his feet until the very end. When they start getting heavyweight punches reigning down on them, they don't want to be in there.

"Dave and his team's pre-fight talk was that they would go six rounds. But it was boring after two rounds. He stepped on the gas. The finish was good.

"It wasn't concerning to us.

"The Gambling Commission are designed to make sure that fair play exists in sport. I'm sure they will deal in it in the right way.

"We've got good experience - we're involved with the Professional Darts Corporation and World Snooker so we deal with the governing bodies in that respect and we've been through the process before.

"I spoke to Dave Allen and I'm happy with his response. I saw Dorian Darch's tweets.

"Hopefully the Gambling Commission will come back and put this to bed."