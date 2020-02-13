Wilder vs Fury 2: Tyson Fury says Wladimir Klitschko punched harder than Deontay Wilder

0:37 Tyson Fury's uncle and ex-trainer Peter says Deontay Wilder can be out-boxed Tyson Fury's uncle and ex-trainer Peter says Deontay Wilder can be out-boxed

Tyson Fury insists Wladimir Klitschko "had a massive knockout punch" and hit harder than Deontay Wilder - but has admitted his upcoming rival's speed "can be tricky".

Fury will challenge Wilder on February 22 in Las Vegas for the WBC title, bidding to become a two-time heavyweight champion after he ended Klitschko's near-decade-long reign in 2015.

Fury was floored twice in his first fight with Wilder, which ended in a draw, but said: "He can't be the biggest puncher in history because he couldn't knock The Gyspy King out, could he?

Wladimir Klitschko had 53 career KOs - Wilder currently has 41

"I took his best shot flush on the chin and I got back up.

"I don't think he punches harder than Wladimir Klitschko. Wladimir had a massive knockout punch and had more fights than Wilder.

"Make no mistake, all heavyweights punch hard.

"With Wilder, it's not so much his power. It's the speed that he lands at. It can be tricky when you don't see it coming.

"I don't feel any punches in the ring because adrenaline is high."

Wilder has 41 knockouts in 43 fights (he went 12 rounds with Bermane Stiverne, then destroyed him in one round in a rematch). Since drawing with Fury, Wilder has explosively knocked out Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz.

But Fury said: "The one who should be concerned is Wilder. He's a one-trick pony, a knockout artist, but he had me down in two rounds, the ninth and the 12th, and had over two minutes in each round to finish me. He couldn't finish me.

"He landed the two best punches that any heavyweight in the world could land. But The Gypsy King rose like a phoenix from the ashes back to my feet, and I hurt him at the end of the round.

"I've been hit, hurt, put down. But it's about what happens when you get back up. I keep moving forward.

"His boxing IQ was OK but not on par with someone like Wladimir Klitschko."

Fury has previously insisted that his game-plan for the upcoming rematch will be to stop Wilder inside two rounds.

"Ten days until we find out if I'm bluffing! People say many things but we'll find out if I'm man enough to back it up.

"The biggest mistake I made last time was not making him pay when I had him hurt. This time, I know I can do the distance and when I get him hurt, I'll throw everything but the kitchen sink at him.

"I learned that he can be hit and he can be hurt quite regularly. He's got a big right hand - that's it. He's a one-dimensional fighter."

Fury again vowed to finish the rematch inside the distance: "I can out-box Wilder very comfortably. But it's no good me believing it - the judges have to believe it. To guarantee victory, I need a knockout.

"I want it to be a defining win, either way.

"My own destiny lies within my own two fists."

Fury called his hiring of new trainer Sugarhill Steward, who replaced Ben Davison, "one of the best decisions I've ever made".

He has also brought veteran cut-man Jacob 'Stitch' Duran into his corner, having suffered a terrible laceration in his previous fight against Otto Wallin. He explained: "We're not cutting any corners."