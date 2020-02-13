Naoya Inoue vs Johnriel Casimero on April 25 in Las Vegas in bantamweight unification fight

Inoue is one of the world's best boxers

Naoya Inoue will fight Johnriel Casimero in a world bantamweight championship unification fight on April 25 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Japan's pound-for-pound supremo Inoue is the IBF and WBA champion while Casimero, of the Philippines, brings the WBO belt to the table.

Both men are three-weight world champions and their meeting will be for supremacy of the 118lbs division - Nordine Oubaali is the remaining champion, with the WBC title.

'Monster' Inoue, undefeated in 19, is one of boxing's premier power punchers and, since May 2018, won three consecutive world championship fights in a total of fewer than eight minutes. In those fights he knocked out three world champions in a total of four rounds.

Inoue's win over Donaire was among 2019's best fights

1:20 Inoue KO'd Rodriguez in Glasgow Inoue KO'd Rodriguez in Glasgow

Most recently, though, he was forced to bravely go the distance against veteran Nonito Donaire in the World Boxing Super Series final in his home country, in the most gruelling outing of his career.

Inoue took Donaire's WBA title so is now jumping into his second consecutive bantamweight unification fight.

The Japanese knockout artist has beaten Britain's Jamie McDonnell and blew away Emmanuel Rodriguez in Glasgow last year.

Casimero has won 29 of his 33 fights, most notably he ended the unbeaten run of Brit Charlie Edwards and in his most recent fight he stopped Zolani Tete in Birmingham.