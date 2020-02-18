The Golden Contract: Ohara Davies opts not to pick Tyrone McKenna but says 'I would like to meet in the final'

Ohara Davies opted not to pick rival Tyrone McKenna for Friday’s The Golden Contract semi-finals but hopes to finally face him in the final.

Super-lightweight semi-finals

Ohara Davies vs Jeff Ofori

Tyrone McKenna vs Mohamed Mimoue

Featherweight semi-finals

Ryan Walsh vs Tyrone McCullagh

Leigh Wood vs Jazza Dickens

Davies picked the 'Golden Ball' - giving him the right to pick any of the three other super-lightweight fighters to meet next - but surprisingly went with Jeff Ofori.

That means McKenna, who Davies has shared plenty of pre-fight arguing with, will fight Mohamed Mimoue.

Davies explained: "Me and Tyrone? Everyone is trying to make beef. There ain't no beef. It's fun and games. Hopefully McKenna gets through his fight to make an amazing final.

"I would like to meet McKenna in the final."

Ryan Walsh picked the 'Golden Ball' in the featherweight bracket and selected Tyrone McCullagh.

"Stylistically we've worked more against his type of style," Walsh said.

Leigh Wood fights Jazza Dickens in the second featherweight semi-final.