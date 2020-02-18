The Golden Contract: Ohara Davies opts not to pick Tyrone McKenna but says 'I would like to meet in the final'
The Golden Contract semi-finals, Friday, live on Sky Sports Action at 7.30pm
Last Updated: 18/02/20 2:04pm
Ohara Davies opted not to pick rival Tyrone McKenna for Friday’s The Golden Contract semi-finals but hopes to finally face him in the final.
Live Boxing: Golden Contract
February 21, 2020, 7:30pm
Super-lightweight semi-finals
Ohara Davies vs Jeff Ofori
Tyrone McKenna vs Mohamed Mimoue
Featherweight semi-finals
Ryan Walsh vs Tyrone McCullagh
Leigh Wood vs Jazza Dickens
💥 @OharaDavies 🆚 @JF3Ofori 💥

Super-lightweight semi-final 1! - Davies or Ofori? 👇
Super-lightweight semi-final 1! - Davies or Ofori? 👇
📺 Watch the Golden Contract live on Sky Sports Action this Friday from 7.30pm! pic.twitter.com/7fmhRPhKk0
⭐ @Tyronemck 🆚 @MimouneMohamed1 ⭐

Super-lightweight semi-final 2! Who've you got?
Super-lightweight semi-final 2! Who've you got?
📺 Watch the Golden Contract live on Sky Sports Action this Friday from 7.30pm! pic.twitter.com/6jY9sf1DuW
Davies picked the 'Golden Ball' - giving him the right to pick any of the three other super-lightweight fighters to meet next - but surprisingly went with Jeff Ofori.
That means McKenna, who Davies has shared plenty of pre-fight arguing with, will fight Mohamed Mimoue.
Davies explained: "Me and Tyrone? Everyone is trying to make beef. There ain't no beef. It's fun and games. Hopefully McKenna gets through his fight to make an amazing final.
"I would like to meet McKenna in the final."
🔥 @Walsh7Ryan v @WhiteChoc90 🔥

Ryan Walsh picks Tyrone McCullagh in the first featherweight semi-final

Who wins this one?
Ryan Walsh picks Tyrone McCullagh in the first featherweight semi-final
Who wins this one?
📺 Watch the Golden Contract on Friday night from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Action! pic.twitter.com/ZLqP3CSw3N
🍿 @itsLeighWood 🆚 @JazzaDickens10 🍿

Featherweight semi-final 2 - Who wins?
Featherweight semi-final 2 - Who wins?
📺 Watch the Golden Contract live on Sky Sports Action this Friday from 7.30pm! pic.twitter.com/rVYQoiaSf4
Ryan Walsh picked the 'Golden Ball' in the featherweight bracket and selected Tyrone McCullagh.
"Stylistically we've worked more against his type of style," Walsh said.
Leigh Wood fights Jazza Dickens in the second featherweight semi-final.