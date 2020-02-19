Wilder vs Fury 2: Chances running out for 'Prince' Charles Martin

Charles Martin is in action on Wilder vs Fury undercard

The backpack that took him around the world is shoved to the bottom of the wardrobe, the hip-hop alter-ego is a source of mild embarrassment and the gunshot wound has healed.

'Prince' Charles Martin talks a good game, he always has, and recently he told Sky Sports: "I was delusional for a while, but I have come back to reality." But will that be enough?

Martin fights Gerald Washington on Saturday, on the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury undercard, in what might be the last chance for the former world heavyweight champion to return to relevancy.

Martin can propel himself back into title contention

Fail, as he has done once since his high-profile defeat to Anthony Joshua, and Martin's legacy will be condemned as the 'Prince' who handed over his crown too easily in London four long years ago.

But there are genuine reasons to still believe in Martin, who has won four low-key fights and lost to Adam Kownacki since his sole title defence against Joshua which doomed him to become the second-shortest reigning champion ever.

The man with a tattoo of a black sheep no longer has "haters" leeching off the pay-day he received to fight Joshua, or a bullet stuck in his arm reminding him of darker days.

Martin has always been a deeply spiritual figure - his infamous "I walk this Earth like a God" mantra comes from an innate self-belief that hasn't yet manifested itself inside the boxing ring. The trusted people around him claim that Martin is a world-beater if he could get his head straight.

Finally, it seems that may be happening.

"Everything is mental, I went through a lot of stuff and it made me crazy," he told Sky Sports in late-2019.

"You become a king overnight. From a pawn to a king. Life changes, you know?

"You've got to be strong in this world. Make yourself known, walk with confidence, be your own man. When I wake up and look in the mirror, I am my own strength. That's always been there, man."

Martin became IBF champion when Vyacheslav Glazkov injured a knee

'Prince' Charles dressed regally for his only title defence

Martin is 33 now, a wealthy man after his fight with Joshua which initially caused problems but has now allowed him to step back into boxing on his terms.

"It ain't a job for me. I'm learning again. I lost the love for a while but now I'm back. I got too comfortable, and you must never be too comfortable."

His manager Mike Borao insisted: "He's not motivated by money or fame, only by legacy. More importantly, he knows Joshua challenged a Charles Martin that was nowhere near the best version of himself. He wants to run that fight back and prove that it was a fluke, not unlike Joshua getting destroyed by Andy Ruiz Jr then making things right in the rematch."

Getting shot impacted him but Martin rediscovered his love at a new home, Legendz Gym in California, where Andy Ruiz Jr was training (or was supposed to be training) to rematch Joshua. He insists that Ruiz Jr's underdog tale inspired him but, after the swift downfall of Mexico's first world heavyweight champion, Martin might do well to set his sights higher for an example to follow.

So why did that two-round nightmare against Joshua happen? Partly due to a certain activity that boxers famously abstain from - well, Martin gave in to temptation the night before the fight, he said. Also, he was carrying an injury from sparring, he has claimed.

Such naïve mistakes in his preparation must be a thing of the past for 6ft 5in southpaw Martin as he approaches this weekend's fight, an opportunity for a morale-boosting victory against a former challenger of Deontay Wilder's.

Martin has vowed revenge on Joshua

Gerald Washington, a former US Navy vet now aged 37, has been stopped by Wilder, Jarrell Miller and Adam Kownacki.

But he sees vulnerability in Martin and told Sky Sports about him: "He's very talented, an ex-world champion, very tough and strong-willed. I'm looking forward to competing with him. I believe if I do my job well, not forcing anything, the stoppage will happen naturally.

"To have this fight on the biggest of cards with the world's eyes watching, this is a great opportunity for me to do my thing."

But really Martin must pass this test if any remaining hope of returning to the world title picture can be salvaged in Sin City.

"The fight is an IBF eliminator so winning is of paramount importance," his manager Borao said. "The co-main event to Wilder vs Fury is a huge platform and it is important for Charles to put on an impressive performance to get a title shot sooner rather than later. One more step towards regaining his title."