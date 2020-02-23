Wilder vs Fury 2: 'Prince' Charles Martin returns with stoppage victory over Gerald Washington

Martin floored Washington

‘Prince’ Charles Martin stopped Gerald Washington to boost his hopes of returning to the world title picture.

Martin, the former IBF champion and rival to Anthony Joshua, dropped Washington with a sneaky left hand in the sixth round that caused the sudden stoppage.

The fight was an IBF eliminator, inching Martin a step closer to challenging for the title that he surrendered to Joshua in 2016. He became the second-shortest reigning heavyweight champion in history with that result.

Martin is a former IBF champion

But Martin has now won five out of six bouts since (he lost a decision to Adam Kownacki in 2018) after a bludgeoning punch saw off Washington.

They had shared five rounds lacking in activity or excitement in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in the fight before Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury, before Martin ended proceedings.

He had already caused a swell underneath the eye of Washington, a former US Navy man, then landed a thudding left hand from his southpaw stance. Washington got up, but the referee wouldn't let him continue.

Martin landed a fight-ending punch in the sixth round

Charles Martin's world title hopes are alive again

Washington has also been stopped by Wilder, Kownacki and Jarrell Miller.

Martin, however, has somewhat resurrected his chances of eventually fighting again for the IBF belt, which is expected to be defended by Joshua against Kubrat Pulev in June.