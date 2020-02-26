Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury 'has to happen', says Rob McCracken

0:49 AJ's trainer Rob McCracken expects to face Fury AJ's trainer Rob McCracken expects to face Fury

Anthony Joshua’s trainer Rob McCracken believes it is “logical” that he will fight Tyson Fury eventually.

Fury's brilliant dismantling of Deontay Wilder last weekend earned him the WBC title, while Joshua holds the IBF, WBA and WBO belts meaning the two heavyweight champions are British and leading for renewed calls for them to decide an undisputed titleholder.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has already said "I promise you this fight will happen" and now his trainer McCracken has told Sky Sports: "It has to happen."

Wilder has the right to demand a rematch

McCracken continued: "It will be fantastic when they box each other - and they will do, down the line.

"The best fighting the best is what the world wants to see and, certainly, they are the two best heavyweights in the world right now."

Wilder is expected to invoke his right to a rematch with Fury which would be staged this summer.

Joshua, meanwhile, is expected to face his mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in June with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the likeliest venue.

But Joshua's trainer McCracken insists they must take advantage of staging a mega-fight between the two Brits: "Without a doubt, it is fascinating, it is brilliant.

"We have two heavyweight champions ruling the world - when could you ever say that, in my lifetime? You never could.

"Big Josh and Tyson have done fantastically well. They are tremendous fighters. What they have achieved is remarkable, in their lives and their sporting careers. It is fantastic for Britain."

Fury twice floored Wilder

Hearn previously told Sky Sports News: "Fury is promoted by Bob Arum predominantly. Frank Warren is also involved, MTK are his management company. I've spoke to Top Rank and I've spoke to MTK straight after the fight.

"Everybody is very clear on this. Everybody wants this fight - Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, MTK, Top Rank, Frank Warren, Matchroom.

"If we have to fight Pulev, we've got to beat Pulev, and if he has to fight Wilder, he's got to beat Wilder again. Both of those things will happen. Fury will beat Wilder again and Joshua will knock Pulev clean out, despite Bob Arum telling us very differently.

"You will get this fight. We will do everything that it takes to make this fight.

"Last time, you had us and Team Wilder and we were locking heads. Right now, you have two guys and two camps that genuinely want this fight, that genuinely will do everything that they can to make this fight. It is the only fight."

Dillian Whyte, meanwhile, told Sky Sports News that he still wants to fight Wilder even without the WBC title at stake.

"I'm disappointed, but I will still fight the guy," said Whyte. "I've waited so long to fight the guy. I've been chasing him for so long and he's such a coward.

"I'll still fight him. Belt or no belt. It's more than the belt with him.

"He didn't want to give me the shot when he was champion, so he might give me a shot now he's not champion. It is disappointing, because Tyson Fury did what I've been saying I could do to him and did it, not exactly the way I would have done it, because I'd have knocked him out.

"If I'd had him hurt, I would have had a proper shootout with him, and I would have knocked him out. Tyson stopped him in good fashion on his feet, but I would have stopped him on the floor."