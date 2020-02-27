Joseph Parker would 'love' a potential WBO eliminator against Daniel Dubois
Watch Joseph Parker against Shawndell Winters from 1am on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports Arena
By Richard Damerell
Last Updated: 27/02/20 11:44am
Joseph Parker would "love" a potential WBO eliminator against Daniel Dubois, but firstly wants a ruthless win over Shawndell Winters to prove that he remains a "force" at heavyweight.
The New Zealander returns against American Winters on the Mikey Garcia-Jessie Vargas bill in Texas in the early hours of Sunday, live on Sky Sports, as Parker ends an eight-month absence.
An illness due to a suspected spider bite ruined Parker's plans for a clash with Derek Chisora in October, but the WBO No 2 ranked challenger could be on a collision course with Dubois, who sits just behind him at No 3.
Live Fight Night International
March 1, 2020, 1:00am
Live on
"Listen Dubois is doing awesome in his career so far," Parker told Sky Sports. "He's up and coming and there's no doubt he's got a lot of power.
"I guess if we're in a situation where we have to fight him for a mandatory, I'd love to fight him.
"I would love to fight anyone. Any challenge is a good challenge and I would accept it willingly. As long as I put in the work, I'd fight anybody out there."
Parker's immediate priority is a destructive victory over Winters, with the 28-year-old striving to earn another big-name fight in a division which is dominated by Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, who hold all the world titles.
A former WBO champion, Parker's reign was ended by a points loss to Joshua 2018, while he has trained alongside Fury in the past, and the Kiwi wants to be mentioned again as a genuine rival for the British duo.
"It's an important fight for me," said Parker. "I haven't been in the ring for a long time, so it's important for me to show what I'm capable of doing.
"I know what I can do and I've seen it in the gym and I see it in sparring. It's time for me to put on a display, so everybody else can see it.
"It's got to be a fight where I have to show excitement, I have to show combinations, I have to show power. I have to show ruthlessness.
👊PARKER IS BACK!↩— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 25, 2020
Former WBO world champion @joeboxerparker returns to the ring this weekend live on Sky Sports 📺🇺🇸
Can he climb to the top of the heavyweight summit again? 🏔🥊 pic.twitter.com/SEHzf3TxD4
"I'm excited to go out there and do my thing and hopefully remind everyone I'm still a force in the heavyweight division."
Watch Parker vs Winters on the Mikey Garcia-Jessie Vargas bill in Texas, with Kal Yafai against Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez from 1am on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports Arena.