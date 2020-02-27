Joseph Parker could be on a collision course with Daniel Dubois

Joseph Parker would "love" a potential WBO eliminator against Daniel Dubois, but firstly wants a ruthless win over Shawndell Winters to prove that he remains a "force" at heavyweight.

The New Zealander returns against American Winters on the Mikey Garcia-Jessie Vargas bill in Texas in the early hours of Sunday, live on Sky Sports, as Parker ends an eight-month absence.

An illness due to a suspected spider bite ruined Parker's plans for a clash with Derek Chisora in October, but the WBO No 2 ranked challenger could be on a collision course with Dubois, who sits just behind him at No 3.

Parker faces Shawndell Winters this weekend, live on Sky Sports

Live Fight Night International Live on

"Listen Dubois is doing awesome in his career so far," Parker told Sky Sports. "He's up and coming and there's no doubt he's got a lot of power.

"I guess if we're in a situation where we have to fight him for a mandatory, I'd love to fight him.

"I would love to fight anyone. Any challenge is a good challenge and I would accept it willingly. As long as I put in the work, I'd fight anybody out there."

Daniel Dubois is a rival contender for Parker in the WBO rankings

Parker's immediate priority is a destructive victory over Winters, with the 28-year-old striving to earn another big-name fight in a division which is dominated by Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, who hold all the world titles.

A former WBO champion, Parker's reign was ended by a points loss to Joshua 2018, while he has trained alongside Fury in the past, and the Kiwi wants to be mentioned again as a genuine rival for the British duo.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury hold all the world heavyweight titles

"It's an important fight for me," said Parker. "I haven't been in the ring for a long time, so it's important for me to show what I'm capable of doing.

"I know what I can do and I've seen it in the gym and I see it in sparring. It's time for me to put on a display, so everybody else can see it.

"It's got to be a fight where I have to show excitement, I have to show combinations, I have to show power. I have to show ruthlessness.

👊PARKER IS BACK!↩



Former WBO world champion @joeboxerparker returns to the ring this weekend live on Sky Sports 📺🇺🇸



Can he climb to the top of the heavyweight summit again? 🏔🥊 pic.twitter.com/SEHzf3TxD4 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 25, 2020

"I'm excited to go out there and do my thing and hopefully remind everyone I'm still a force in the heavyweight division."

Watch Parker vs Winters on the Mikey Garcia-Jessie Vargas bill in Texas, with Kal Yafai against Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez from 1am on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports Arena.