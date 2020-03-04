Quigg vs Carroll: Watch live stream of press conference followed by Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin face to face

Live stream of Quigg vs Carroll press conference Live stream of Quigg vs Carroll press conference

Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll will go face to face before Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin take centre stage – watch both press conferences on a live stream from 1pm.

Super-featherweights Quigg and Carroll collide in Manchester on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action at 7pm, before Whyte and Povetkin meet in a heavyweight battle in the same city on May 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

On Wednesday from 1pm, Quigg and Carroll will address their fiery rivalry - last time they met, plenty of words were exchanged!

🔥HEAD 2 HEAD HEAT🔥@scottquigg & @jono_carroll were hardly best of friends at the first press-conference🤬



🌡Will we see the temperature rise this week?🌡 pic.twitter.com/CDVafK1xtn — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 3, 2020

Whyte vs Povetkin, May 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Whyte and Povetkin will go face to face for the first time from 3pm.

Watch a live stream on the Sky Sports website, app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.