Quigg vs Carroll: Watch live stream of press conference followed by Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin face to face
Last Updated: 04/03/20 12:43pm
Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll will go face to face before Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin take centre stage – watch both press conferences on a live stream from 1pm.
Super-featherweights Quigg and Carroll collide in Manchester on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action at 7pm, before Whyte and Povetkin meet in a heavyweight battle in the same city on May 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
On Wednesday from 1pm, Quigg and Carroll will address their fiery rivalry - last time they met, plenty of words were exchanged!
🔥HEAD 2 HEAD HEAT🔥@scottquigg & @jono_carroll were hardly best of friends at the first press-conference🤬— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 3, 2020
🌡Will we see the temperature rise this week?🌡 pic.twitter.com/CDVafK1xtn
Whyte and Povetkin will go face to face for the first time from 3pm.
Watch a live stream on the Sky Sports website, app, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook.