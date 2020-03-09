Scott Quigg confirms retirement after stoppage loss to Jono Carroll
Former world super-bantamweight champion calls a halt to his 40-fight career
Last Updated: 09/03/20 3:11pm
Scott Quigg has confirmed his retirement after his stoppage loss to Jono Carroll at the weekend.
The 31-year-old former world champion called an end to his 40-fight career after trainer Joe Gallagher threw in the towel to halt his clash with Carroll in the 11th round at Manchester Arena.
In a statement on Instagram, he wrote: "Unfortunately last night wasn't my night and it showed me it was time to call it a day!
"It's been a great journey and I couldn't of given the sport any more and it's been a pleasure working alongside Eddie Hearn.
"I've achieved everything my desire dedication and ability would take me to and I can walk away with my head held high! Thank you to everyone for the tremendous support over the years."
Quigg had previously held the WBA super-bantamweight title, making a string of defences before a points loss to Carl Frampton in their unification clash in February 2016.
The Bury man moved up in weight in search of another world title, but a foot injury contributed to him coming in overweight for a unanimous decision loss to WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez in March 2018.
Quigg also held the British title, retiring with a record of 35 wins, three defeats and two draws.