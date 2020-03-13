Anthony Joshua is due to defend his world titles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Promoter Eddie Hearn remains optimistic that major boxing events could be staged this summer, but says decisions "could be taken out of our hands" due to coronavirus.

The Premier League and EFL have postponed all fixtures until April 4 and 3 respectively at the earliest, but boxing events in Britain are yet to be affected by the latest precautionary measures.

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn has recently announced a schedule of shows, featuring Anthony Joshua's next world title defence against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and has admitted that staging events behind closed doors would be 'very difficult.'

"We understand that things can change at any moment," Hearn told Sky Sports. "In an hour, tomorrow, next week.

Michael Conlan's fight in New York at the weekend has been postponed

"We hope a lot of the deeper stuff into the summer will be good to go. Stuff that's 11 weeks, eight weeks, Joshua - 16 weeks. Nobody knows, that's the truth.

"We just have to continue as planned. Obviously fighters have got to fight, but at the same time the safety of the fans and spectators and everybody in general has got to be taken into consideration.

"I kind of feel like it's one that's going to be taken out of our hands. You've seen in America, in Germany, in Spain, in Italy, where they have reduced the number of people that's allowed on site.

"There is the option to stage certain fights behind closed doors. Top Rank tried to do that yesterday before they got shut down.

"For me, the bigger shows don't work like that. We're a sport that's built on passion and energy and the moment. To do that in an empty arena is going to be very, very difficult."

Josh Kelly is set to face European champion David Avanesyan on March 28

Josh Kelly is due to challenge David Avanesyan for the European welterweight title at the end of the month, while Terri Harper is set to defend her WBC belt in April and Dillian Whyte is preparing to battle Alexander Povetkin in early May.

"I think the greatest threat to us is our short-term stuff," said Hearn.

"Obviously March 28 at The O2, April 4 in Newcastle.

"Then you start getting to the back end of April, Terri Harper against Natasha Jonas, May 2 - Dillian Whyte against Povetkin, here Usyk against Chisora, that's 11 weeks away nearly, just over 10 weeks.

"We're hoping, everybody's hoping, not just for the sake of the sport and these events, that by then, we're over the worst of it, but the truth is no-one really knows."