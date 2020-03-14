Oleksandr Usyk is a master but he's made mistake with Derek Chisora fight, says David Haye

Oleksandr Usyk faces Derek Chisora on May 23, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Oleksandr Usyk has mastered the cruiserweight division, but he's 'miscalculated' the next fight of his career against Derek Chisora, says David Haye.

The Ukrainian pound-for-pound star faces Chisora in just his second heavyweight fight at The O2 on May 23, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as Usyk works towards a WBO mandatory title fight against Anthony Joshua later this year.

Chisora's manager Haye has acknowledged the achievements of Usyk, who became the undisputed world cruiserweight champion, but believes the supremely talented southpaw will regret his decision to battle Chisora.

Usyk is risking his status as the WBO mandatory challenger

"One of the best ever cruiserweights moving into a division which he hasn't done anything yet. He touched on it a bit as an amateur. He fought and beat some good big men, but that's in the amateur game when it's long-range, when it's about boxing skills, about jabs, about moving around.

"Derek Chisora isn't going to try and outbox Oleksandr Usyk, he's going to drag him into a dogfight from the first second of the round and it's how long can Usyk run?

He's miscalculated what he believes Derek Chisora is coming to the table with - and we're going to cause a massive, massive upset David Haye

"I don't think he's going to run, I think he's brave enough to hold his feet, because I believe he feels he's significantly better than Derek. But what he doesn't realise is - Derek is a completely different animal to what he's ever been in the ring with.

"I don't believe Usyk has been in a rough, tough fight like he's going to be in. He's miscalculated what he believes Derek Chisora is coming to the table with - and we're going to cause a massive, massive upset."

The unbeaten Usyk is heading to Chisora's hometown venue, the scene of his destructive wins over Carlos Takam and David Price.

0:41 Chisora overpowered David Price at The O2 in October Chisora overpowered David Price at The O2 in October

Haye has backed his fighter to create more shockwaves in the division by taking inspiration from Tyson Fury's crushing stoppage win over Deontay Wilder.

"I think he's just made a mistake this time, he doesn't realise what Derek is about," said Haye. "He doesn't get what it's going to feel like when he's in there against a 120 kilo wrecking ball. He doesn't know what that's like.

"He can try and replicate it in sparring, but his coach won't allow the sparring partners to do what Derek is going to do to him, with 10 ounce gloves on the night. It's going to shock his system.

Tyson Fury halted Deontay Wilder to become WBC champion last month

"It's going to be beautiful to watch, the same way it was beautiful to watch what Fury did to Wilder. It was amazing to see someone completely dominate when you thought it was going to go the other way and we're going to get that same thing."