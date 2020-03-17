Matchroom Boxing postpone all events in March and April

Josh Kelly was set to face David Avanesyan on March 28

Matchroom Boxing have postponed all events in March and April due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following advice from the Government and the BBBoC relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing have postponed bills until the end of April, starting with David Avanesyan's European title fight with Josh Kelly at The O2 in London on March 28.

The postponements also include Lewis Ritson versus Miguel Vazquez at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on April 4, and Terri Harper's WBC title defence against Natasha Jonas at the Doncaster Dome on April 24.

Lewis Ritson's clash with Miguel Vazquez has been rescheduled to June

A statement from Matchroom Boxing read: "Fights scheduled to take place on the Avanesyan-Kelly bill will be merged into future cards, with ticket refunds for March 28 available at the original point of purchase.

"Ritson's clash with Vazquez has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 27th, while Harper's all-British world title clash with Jonas has also been rescheduled to June, with a date to be confirmed shortly.

Terri Harper's WBC title defence against Natasha Jonas is also set to be staged in June

"Tickets will be valid for these rescheduled dates or refunds will be available from your point of purchase. Further events may also be subject to change.

"The health and safety of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans involved with our events is the top priority for Matchroom Boxing and we thank everyone for their understanding. We look forward to bringing world-class boxing events back to these shores as soon as it is safe to do so.



"Our thoughts are with everybody affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at this difficult time."