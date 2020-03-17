Roger Mayweather dies aged 58

Roger (left) and Floyd Mayweather

Roger Mayweather, former world boxing champion and uncle and trainer to Floyd, has died aged 58.

Thank you for everything Black Mamba.



He was a two-weight world champion in stellar 72-fight career that spanned 17 years.

He then became the trainer to his nephew Floyd Mayweather who famously built himself into boxing's top attraction and its pound-for-pound best fighter during the 2010s.

Floyd, in recent years, had addressed his uncle Roger's poor health.

Roger's passing comes a week after the death of Josie Harris, mother to three of Floyd Mayweather's children.

Roger Mayweather was a two-weight world champion

Floyd and Roger in the Mayweather gym

Nicknamed 'the Black Mamba' Roger Mayweather became a professional boxer alongside his brothers Floyd Senior and Jeff.

He was by far the most successful of the trio, and won world titles at super-featherweight and light-welterweight.

Roger then became a key part of his nephew Floyd's rise. Roger trained him for his debut although he was briefly replaced when Floyd Sr was released from prison and took control of his son's career.

From 2000 onwards Roger was in the corner for 20 consecutive fights with Floyd, including his famous battles with Arturo Gatti, Oscar De La Hoya and Ricky Hatton.

But Roger was struggling with diabetes in 2016 and was again replaced as Floyd's trainer by the boxer's father.

Tributes to Roger Mayweather

Un rival en el ring, un gran amigo, entrenador y persona fuera de el.

Lamento la perdida de uno de los grandes del boxeo. Siempre lo tendré presente en mi corazón. #DEP #RIP

Quick story when i was around 11-12 years old, i came into the Mayweather gym and I met Roger we started talking and he quizzed me on the history of boxing, he tried to stump me but i passed and he was impressed hahaha I’ll always remember that. — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) March 17, 2020

