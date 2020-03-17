James Dielhenn
Roger Mayweather dies aged 58
Last Updated: 17/03/20 8:41pm
Roger Mayweather, former world boxing champion and uncle and trainer to Floyd, has died aged 58.
Thank you for everything Black Mamba.— World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) March 17, 2020
Rest in Peace Roger Mayweather. pic.twitter.com/MNt3nBbjMg
He was a two-weight world champion in stellar 72-fight career that spanned 17 years.
He then became the trainer to his nephew Floyd Mayweather who famously built himself into boxing's top attraction and its pound-for-pound best fighter during the 2010s.
Floyd, in recent years, had addressed his uncle Roger's poor health.
Roger's passing comes a week after the death of Josie Harris, mother to three of Floyd Mayweather's children.
Nicknamed 'the Black Mamba' Roger Mayweather became a professional boxer alongside his brothers Floyd Senior and Jeff.
He was by far the most successful of the trio, and won world titles at super-featherweight and light-welterweight.
Roger then became a key part of his nephew Floyd's rise. Roger trained him for his debut although he was briefly replaced when Floyd Sr was released from prison and took control of his son's career.
From 2000 onwards Roger was in the corner for 20 consecutive fights with Floyd, including his famous battles with Arturo Gatti, Oscar De La Hoya and Ricky Hatton.
But Roger was struggling with diabetes in 2016 and was again replaced as Floyd's trainer by the boxer's father.
Tributes to Roger Mayweather
Un rival en el ring, un gran amigo, entrenador y persona fuera de el.— Julio César Chávez (@Jcchavez115) March 17, 2020
Lamento la perdida de uno de los grandes del boxeo. Siempre lo tendré presente en mi corazón. #DEP #RIP
El #BlackMamba #boxing #boxeo #Mayweather pic.twitter.com/K9Kufb6loe
Rip Roger Mayweather 🙏— Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) March 17, 2020
Quick story when i was around 11-12 years old, i came into the Mayweather gym and I met Roger we started talking and he quizzed me on the history of boxing, he tried to stump me but i passed and he was impressed hahaha I’ll always remember that.
I’m truly saddened by the news of the passing of my long time friend & coach Roger Mayweather)Uncle Roge)Love Ya man 😔 An honest soul who always gave it to you straight. A talented fighter inside the ring becoming a 2 time world champion. RIP #BlackMamba #RogerMayweather pic.twitter.com/UCcqXIhFzo— Jessie Vargas (@jessievargas_) March 17, 2020