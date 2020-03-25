Boxing News

LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Boxing debate tackles the big questions!

Last Updated: 25/03/20 9:27am

No 1 heavyweight? Who's the best female fighter? What are the top fights we must see? Listen to our debate here.

Andy Scott, Andy Clarke and Barry Jones debate:

  • News round-up - Olympics postponed, Canelo v Golovkin III, Froch on Golovkin & Roger Mayweather
  • No 1 heavyweight?
  • No 1 female fighter?
  • Best U23 fighter in the world?
  • Five big fights we must see?
  • Top 3 P4P fighters?

