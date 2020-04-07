Artur Beterbiev would accept UK fight 'in two seconds' – Joshua Buatsi says 'I'm as dangerous'

1:08 Beterbiev KO'd Callum Johnson Beterbiev KO'd Callum Johnson

Artur Beterbiev would relish a fight in the UK, according to his promoters – and Joshua Buatsi has warned "I'm a dangerous fighter too".

Russia's powerhouse Beterbiev holds the IBF and WBC light-heavyweight title and, with a 100 per cent KO ratio in his 15 fights, is one of boxing's most formidable champions.

He expects to meet mandatory challenger Meng Fanlong next but Britain's prospect Buatsi is the next highest ranked contender with the IBF.

Artur Beterbiev is IBF and WBC champion

"Beterbiev would fight in the UK in two seconds and he wouldn't see it as an obligation," Top Rank president Todd DuBoef told Sky Sports.

"He is a complete, absolute beast! Anything in front of him, he takes down.

"He disregards 'who' or 'where'. If you're in front of him, goodbye. That's it.

"Like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Beterbiev wants to fight the best and has no issue with where a fight might be."

Recalling how Top Rank signed him, DuBoef added: "We were aware of the legend of Beterbiev and his brutal nature of dismantling guys. His ability to seek and destroy is so compelling. But we didn't know the interest that everyone would have in him."

Joshua Buatsi is unbeaten in 12

Undefeated Buatsi has won a British title and is not intimidated by the fearsome champions at light-heavyweight that also include Dmitry Bivol.

"I have learning to do and they are dangerous fighters but I am a dangerous fighter too," Buatsi said.

"Who executes the right way? With more learning and guidance, when the time is right, I'll be ready to handle these guys. I believe, in the ring, I'm as dangerous as they are."

3:16 Johnson believes he could win Beterbiev rematch Johnson believes he could win Beterbiev rematch

Buatsi may first target Callum Johnson, a former victim of Beterbiev who next expects to fight for the European title against Igor Mikhalkin.

"Hopefully if he gets that, he's up for it, I'm up for it," Buatsi said. "The next step for me is the European. If he wins the title we can make it happen."