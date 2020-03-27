Anthony Joshua told by Joseph Parker ‘I’d be more aggressive’ in a rematch

1:01 Joseph Parker has a fun answer to being stuck at home! Joseph Parker has a fun answer to being stuck at home!

Joseph Parker has vowed to “throw more punches” if he shares a ring with Anthony Joshua again – but insists Tyson Fury is the No 1 heavyweight.

Parker lost his WBO title and unbeaten record by becoming the first opponent to go the distance with Joshua two years ago but exploded into 2020 with a knockout victory and insists he would be more brutal in a rematch.

"He boxed better than I thought he would box," Parker told Sky Sports about Joshua.

"My goal and my plan was to counter him but unfortunately that didn't work. He was the better man on the day.

"People say he's not good at boxing but he is a good boxer and a good fighter. Respect to him.

"If the opportunity came I would grab it with both hands. There are a lot of things I would change. I would have more confidence going into the fight because I know how he fights.

"I would throw more punches, be more aggressive and take it to him."

Joshua has since displayed his patience and skills by outpointing Andy Ruiz Jr in their second fight to reclaim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

"For someone to turn it around and get the victory against Ruiz Jr? It showed he is a great athlete, a great fighter, a great champion," Parker said. "He did what he needed to do - he boxed and moved, didn't get caught, and deserved to win."

Joshua is scheduled to defend his belts against Kubrat Pulev on June 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, although a July date has been considered if it needs to be postponed.

But Parker rates Fury, the new WBC champion, as the best heavyweight.

"He is the biggest in the division. He is No 1. He is the best in our era."

On Fury and Deontay Wilder's expected third fight, Parker said: "It will be the same result, a Fury win. In the second fight he demolished him. In the third fight he would be in even better shape and would be the same result.

"We took a photo with the belts. Hopefully one day I can hold them again."

Parker floored Whyte in a dramatic 12th round

New Zealand's Parker defended his WBO title against Hughie Fury on his first visit to Britain but, after losing to Joshua, was on the wrong end of a back-and-forth brawl with Dillian Whyte. He was knocked down for the first time in his career by Whyte, then returned the favour in a dramatic 12th round that almost earned him a decision.

"I would like to fight him, I've said it ever since he beat me," Parker said about Whyte. "He's a great fighter who deserves a chance at the title, he's been waiting so long. But if he doesn't get that chance I'm here waiting, ready and willing."

Parker, more recently, was due to face Derek Chisora but withdrew after being bitten by a spider.

Chisora is now due to face Oleksandr Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion, on May 23 live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Asked if Usyk can transfer his skills to a new division, Parker said: "I think he will. People are making judgements on his first fight in the heavyweight division. He would have learned a lot.

"It wasn't the best fight we've seen from him and it wasn't the spectacular performance that everyone was waiting for. But he will be a challenge in the heavyweight division when he settles in.

"Usyk is a fighter I want to fight myself. I'll fight Usyk, Chisora, Whyte, Ruiz Jr, Joshua, anyone."

Parker knocked out Shawndell Winters this year and is plotting his next move.

"It's always great to get a victory and even better to get it in incredible fashion.

"I will stay in shape. When the time does come, to fight someone in the top 10? I'll be ready."

Junior Fa, an unbeaten fellow New Zealander who Parker boxed four times in the amateurs, is a potential next opponent.

"It would be a big fight in New Zealand," Parker said. "If they agree terms and don't ask for too much money then it's a fight that can happen. We just need the OK from the promoters. If it's a fight that makes sense for all of us then we'll take it."