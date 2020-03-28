Coronavirus: Free boxing tickets for NHS staff, says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has promised to reward hardworking NHS staff with free tickets to future Matchroom Boxing bouts, which may include Anthony Joshua

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has vowed to reward NHS staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic with free tickets to all his major shows for 12 months from when the sport resumes.

Matchroom Boxing will donate 200 tickets per show, which is set to include Anthony Joshua's next world heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev, and Dereck Chisora's clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

Hearn said: "We've been thinking about how we can say thank you to the incredible NHS workers that have selflessly helped everybody through this COVID-19 crisis.

6:05 Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev could be rescheduled to July, due to the coronavirus pandemic Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev could be rescheduled to July, due to the coronavirus pandemic

"They've been absolutely amazing and from our side at Matchroom Boxing we are announcing a new scheme for when we get back to our live shows where we will be giving away 200 tickets to NHS workers for every Saturday Fight Night and pay-per-view show around the country from hopefully this summer forward.

"We can't thank you enough for all of your support. NHS workers, you have been absolutely incredible, and you are the pride of our country. Stay well everyone, stay safe, stay at home and we'll get through this soon."

The 12-month period during which the tickets are given away will begin from "when it is safe for boxing to resume."

Anthony Joshua is currently due to face Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20

Earlier this week the British Boxing Board of Control extended the suspension of boxing tournaments under its jurisdiction until the end of April, at which point further consideration will be given.

Dillian Whyte's May 2 heavyweight bout with Alexander Povetkin could be postponed, while Chisora is set to face Usyk three weeks later.

Meanwhile, Joshua is currently scheduled to defend his titles in his first fight at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, against Pulev on June 20.