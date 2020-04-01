The Golden Contract: Tyrone McKenna intends to silence Ohara Davies and doubters in the final

1:15 Tyrone McKenna defeated Mohamed Mimoune to reach The Golden Contract final Tyrone McKenna defeated Mohamed Mimoune to reach The Golden Contract final

Tyrone McKenna admits fierce criticism 'ruined' his Golden Contract win over Mohamed Mimoune and the fired-up Belfast man plans to 'break the heart' of Ohara Davies in the final.

The 30-year-old advanced from the semi-finals of MTK Global's super-lightweight tournament with a unanimous decision win over Mimoune, which was hotly disputed on social media and provoked outcry from the Frenchman.

But McKenna, who received victory with scores of 97-93, 96-94 and 96-94 from the judges, insists critics have been swayed by Mimoune's late assault, rather than his early success.

"I thought I boxed great," McKenna told Sky Sports. "There was a lot of uproar and controversy. Yes, he did win the last few rounds. Round six, seven, eight and nine, I gave him, 100 per cent.

The Belfast man shared a hard-fought battle with Mohamed Mimoune

"He won them by a landslide and people are looking at that, saying he won because he won four rounds. But they're forgetting the first five, three of them I clearly won, and two of them could have gone either way. They went the way of me. It was a tight fight, it was a hard fight, and it was a very entertaining fight.

"It could have went Mimoune's way, it could have been a draw, it could have gone my way. It went my way and I'm pretty happy with it."

Reflecting on the negative reaction to his win, McKenna said: "I think it's kind of ruined the fight. It was an unbelievable fight, entertaining, both parties were giving it their all.

It's not like I judged it. I would like to go into the final, prove a point, show that I'm a world class fighter and I belong at that level. Tyrone McKenna

"We've left everything in the ring, and then after it, all the criticism kind of puts a dampener on the fight. Everybody is saying Mimoune clearly won it. He didn't clearly win nothing. It was a close fight that could have gone either way, that's it.

"A lot of people are on my back. I don't know why they are on my back. It's not like I judged it. I would like to go into the final, prove a point, show that I'm a world class fighter and I belong at that level."

Davies is also one victory away from claiming the lucrative multi-fight deal for the winner after stoppages of Logan Yoon and Jeff Ofori.

But McKenna firmly believes he can withstand the Hackney man's power to secure victory and wants to set up a homecoming fight at a newly-built GAA stadium in Belfast.

"The first fight was a very good win for him," said McKenna. "The second one was a replacement fighter, who is normally the weight below. He gave him a decent fight, but he done the job. He did get hit by big shots a few times, he looked lost at stages, but he came on then, got the knockout and done the job he had to do, to get to the final.

"I'm just excited to get in there and exploit him and put an end to four years of beef. Ohara loves to talk a good game. I don't think he even knows what he's talking about half the time. He's said he's going to knock me out. He's been saying I'm a bum for years. For me to knock him out and stop him from getting a massive contract is going to be very sweet.

"We all know I like to block with my face sometimes, so I do think he will catch me. He is going to hit me with the hardest punch he can throw, it's going to land flush on my face. I'm going to smile at him, call him on and I'm going to break his heart. We all know the man quits when the going gets tough.

"We have two different mentalities in the game. When it gets tough for me, I wave people on, I laugh in their faces. He takes a knee and quits. That's the difference and that's going to show on the night in the final. I believe I'm going to stop him."