LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Fantasy fights? Who did not fulfil their potential?

Last Updated: 02/04/20 8:11am

We debate middleweight fantasy fights and ask: which boxers did not fulfil their potential?

Andy Scott, Johnny Nelson and Matt Macklin debate:

  • News round-up - Matchroom shows being postponed, tragic loss of Anthony Yarde's father & Spencer Oliver's uncle & Anthony Crolla's amateur gym burning down.
  • Most outrageous fighters?
  • Fighters who did not fulfil their talent?
  • Fantasy fighters - the middleweights
  • Sad loss of Boxing Monthly

