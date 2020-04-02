LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast - Fantasy fights? Who did not fulfil their potential?
We debate middleweight fantasy fights and ask: which boxers did not fulfil their potential?
Andy Scott, Johnny Nelson and Matt Macklin debate:
- News round-up - Matchroom shows being postponed, tragic loss of Anthony Yarde's father & Spencer Oliver's uncle & Anthony Crolla's amateur gym burning down.
- Most outrageous fighters?
- Fighters who did not fulfil their talent?
- Fantasy fighters - the middleweights
- Sad loss of Boxing Monthly