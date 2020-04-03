Anthony Yarde loses grandmother to coronavirus within week of father's death

Anthony Yarde has lost his father and grandmother to the coronavirus in the past week

British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde has announced his grandmother has died from the coronavirus, just a few days after his father's death as a result of the pandemic.

Yarde's father, who the boxer said had been "fit with no health issues", died last Friday.

And the 28-year-old fighter says his grandmother passed away on Thursday - and again appealed to people to stay at home.

"It's serious!" Yarde wrote on social media.

"People are still going out when they don't need to.

"I know there's a lot of opinions about Covid-19 and I have mine but I just know opinions ain't worth risking your life and others.

"Just stay home."

Yarde's next fight was set to be against fellow Brit Lyndon Arthur on 11 April, but the event has been delayed until 11 July because of the pandemic.

Yarde's promoter Frank Warren wrote on Twitter: "We are extremely sad to learn that Anthony Yarde has now lost his Nan to the Coronavirus.

"We can't begin to imagine what Anthony and his family are going through and our sincere condolences go out to them.

"Please listen to his heartfelt personal plea, stay at home to save lives."