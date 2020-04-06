Nigel Benn pays tribute to brother Mark who dies fighting coronavirus

British boxing legend Nigel Benn has posted an emotional tribute to his brother Mark, who has died battling coronavirus.

The two-weight world champion at middleweight and super-middleweight - who retired in 1996 with 42 wins, five defeats and one draw - revealed the news on his Instagram account.

"My brother Mark passed away 2day (Covid 19), as we all were growing up Mark was the Joker of the Benn house hold," Benn posted.

"May he Rest In Peace love u Mark."

Mark was also the uncle of Conor Benn, a current fighter at welterweight who is promoted by Eddie Hearn.