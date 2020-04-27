Chris Eubank Jr blasts Jermall Charlo as 'not a likeable guy' and vows to rip away his world title

Eubank Jr insists Charlo has never had 'a big test'

Chris Eubank Jr "would take great pleasure" in tearing away Jermall Charlo's world title because his rival's "head is in the clouds".

Eubank Jr became interim WBA middleweight champion in his US debut on the undercard to Charlo's successful defence of the division's WBC title.

"I've bumped into him a couple of times," Eubank Jr exclusively told Sky Sports. "We had a press conference before both of our fights in New York.

Jermall, one of the Charlo twins, is the WBC middleweight champion

"He is not a likeable guy. Some people say I'm arrogant or cocky but I'm a down to earth, decent guy. This guy's head is in the clouds. He thinks that he's more than he is.

"I would take great pleasure in taking him down a peg or two."

Asked if he would target a challenge for Charlo's belt, Eubank Jr said: "Absolutely. I don't like his character.

"He's got the belt so it will always be an interest. Anyone with a belt in my weight division I want to fight.

"At this stage of my career, I can't afford to take any steps back so title fights and big names are what I want."

Texas' Charlo is a two-weight world champion and undefeated in 30 fights but Eubank Jr would not offer any praise for those achievements.

"I can't comment because he hasn't fought anyone. He hasn't had any big tests," Eubank Jr said. "Until he fights someone like me we will never know how good he is.

"Anyone can look big and strong and fast against weak opponents. That's all he's had in his career.

"Until he fights someone like me, he will find out that this isn't the game that he thought it was."

Golovkin is the IBF middleweight champion

Eubank Jr has previously claimed Gennadiy Golovkin is "the No 1 name on my list right now".

"People put this guy's name so high. But I know I can beat him. I know that I have the tools and the style to take this guy out.

"My speed, my tenacity? I don't think he would be able to deal with it.

"This is the main fight.

"Canelo? Everybody would love to fight him but he's not going anywhere. He will be in the game a lot longer. Golovkin will have a couple more big fights then bow out.

"I've been trying to get this fight for years. This is the fight that I want."