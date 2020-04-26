Mladen Miljas is Monster Mel, Canada's KO colossus who admires Dillian Whyte and sees weakness in Deontay Wilder

'Monster Mel' is ranked at No 14 by the WBA (Pic: @Monster_Mladen)

Mladen Miljas is an imposing heavyweight prospect from Canada who has won every fight by knockout.

'Monster Mel' is ranked at No 14 by the WBA after a brutal start to his career, smashing all 12 of his opponents inside three rounds.

The 6'6'' colossus told Sky Sports about his admiration Dillian Whyte and the weakness in Deontay Wilder…

They call you Monster Mel...

I'm very nice outside of the ring but I save my bad side for inside the ring. That's why they call me Monster.

When we get in the ring, I'm a different person.

How did you discover boxing?

I was getting into a lot of fights as a kid. I was always the odd one out. Nobody wanted to play with me because I was too rough! I was always different and that got me into fights.

Once I got older I found boxing was a great way to put my energy into something positive. I loved it, I was good at it.

I've played lots of sports but nothing is as challenging as boxing.

I played rugby, wrestling, American football. Only contact sports. From a young age, I noticed that I was able to take punishment and I am very physical.

Ice hockey is the one sport that I never played. The enforcer? That could have worked, maybe…

But it's not easy in Canada...

In Canada, I would barely spar for fights. It was very hard to find anybody who would spar with me - some guys don't have the same willingness.

I had to drive three hours to the one guy who would spar with me. Having sparring in Vegas is making a world of difference.

Now if I spar someone who gives me problems, I see it as a learning experience. If you're always dispatching every sparring partner it won't teach you much.

Now, every two or three weeks I have new sparring partners - Russians, Ukrainians, New Zealanders - guys from all over the world are coming through.

I was offered sparring by Daniel Dubois but [the coronavirus pandemic] meant I couldn't. Mladen Miljas

12 fights, 12 KOs - you've only reached the third round once!

I'm prepared to go the distance but my style is very knockout friendly.

People are there to see violence. They want to see somebody get hurt - I'm there to do that, and provide that entertainment.

There are two ways to box - you can box to win a decision or hit them until they are unconscious. My mind-set is to hit them so they aren't able to hurt me.

A left hook to the body is my favourite punch. It's a sweet knockout to make somebody fold.

Does your power rank alongside the division's big names?

Yes, but my power won't set me apart. Everyone has power. Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are powerhouses.

People thought Tyson Fury pillow-fisted but we saw that he's far from that.

Power only takes you so far. For me, the experience is so important. To get the fights I need, the training I need, the sparring I need.

My power is a great gift. It is a great equaliser. I don't have to try - the power is just there.

Are you a threat to the world heavyweight title?

Yes. I made a promise to myself to never quit until I do.

I have a long way to go but my mission is far from over. I won't stop until I'm in the upper echelons of the sport. That is my goal and my plan.

I want to fight any of the top guys and, to get there, I want to fight guys that will prepare me for that.

For example to fight Tyson Fury, who is 6'9'', you can't go your whole career fighting 6'1'' opponents.

I want the right opponents who will give me the right experience to go with into the big fights.

Which one of the big boys suits you best?

Deontay Wilder a front-foot fighter who can't fight off the back foot. If you're a bully and you go to his body, you can break him down. Mladen Miljas

Even before his last fight I would have said Wilder.

He is the weakest defensively out of the recent champions.

You respect Dillian Whyte... but you'd fight him?

Definitely. I'm actually a big fan of Whyte. It's weird to think about fighting somebody you admire.

But I admire how he has handled his career and built himself slowly from the ground up. That's how I want to build my career.

He has always fought the top competition. He hasn't had a title shot but has by far the best resume of all the non-champions. Joseph Parker, Joshua, Robert Helenius, he has fought a lot of great heavyweights.

The UK has amazing fans which I'd love to experience.

I would love to come over and spar the top UK heavyweights.

My favourite heavyweight ever is Lennox Lewis.