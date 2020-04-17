Anthony Joshua names Lennox Lewis as fantasy foe on new show Doing The Rounds
Watch Doing The Rounds with Anthony Joshua On Demand now
Last Updated: 17/04/20 10:33am
Anthony Joshua has named Lennox Lewis as his dream opponent for a fantasy fight on new show Doing The Rounds, available On Demand now.
Watch AJ answer a series of quick-fire questions about his boxing career, his personal life and his lockdown routine now.
Asked who he would like to fight in a dream bout, he replied: "Lennox Lewis at Wembley Stadium, the best of Britain!"
He named his Wembley win over Wladimir Klitschko as the greatest memory of his career so far but also said: "The sweetest moment was getting that victory over Dillian Whyte. I will always hold onto that.
"It was north London vs south London. Two rivals coming together. It meant a lot."
But what music is AJ listening to? Who are his dream quarantine housemates? What is he watching on TV?