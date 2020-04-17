Anthony Joshua names Lennox Lewis as fantasy foe on new show Doing The Rounds

1:36 Anthony Joshua firmly believed Tyson Fury could ‘expose’ and ‘annihilate’ Deontay Wilder but revealed that he would have shown even more aggression against his American rival. Anthony Joshua firmly believed Tyson Fury could ‘expose’ and ‘annihilate’ Deontay Wilder but revealed that he would have shown even more aggression against his American rival.

Anthony Joshua has named Lennox Lewis as his dream opponent for a fantasy fight on new show Doing The Rounds, available On Demand now.

Watch AJ answer a series of quick-fire questions about his boxing career, his personal life and his lockdown routine now.

Asked who he would like to fight in a dream bout, he replied: "Lennox Lewis at Wembley Stadium, the best of Britain!"

Lennox Lewis was undisputed heavyweight champion

He named his Wembley win over Wladimir Klitschko as the greatest memory of his career so far but also said: "The sweetest moment was getting that victory over Dillian Whyte. I will always hold onto that.

"It was north London vs south London. Two rivals coming together. It meant a lot."

