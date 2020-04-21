Katie Taylor has ‘weaknesses’ says her mandatory challenger, and biggest fan, Chantelle Cameron

Cameron is chasing a fight with Taylor

Chantelle Cameron has warned that she has “the tools to beat” her hero and world champion Katie Taylor.

Northampton's undefeated Cameron is mandatory challenger to the WBC lightweight title which, like every other belt in that division, belongs to Taylor.

"I'm a massive fan of Katie, she is a legend and what she's done for women's boxing is incredible. But I've got the tools to beat her," Cameron, who is managed by MTK Global, told Sky Sports.

Taylor is a two-weight world champion

"It's strange in the sense that she has inspired every female boxer in the world, including me.

"But I've earned my place. I've earned my spot.

"I want to box Katie in her prime, not when it's starting to take its toll and people say she's got too many miles on the clock. She's in her prime now. I want to fight her at her best.

"Our styles would make a great fight. But my style? She doesn't want any of that.

"My coaches have the tactics and knowledge to help me execute a game-plan. I have seen her weaknesses. She's there to be beaten.

"I respect her and every opponent but if I faced her it would be dog eat dog."

Cameron shared a ring with Taylor in the amateurs, only shortly after discovering who her esteemed Irish opponent was.

"I boxed for England [as an amateur] and there was so much talk about a girl called Katie Taylor. I had no idea who she was because it was all so new to me," Cameron said.

"The first time I saw her I thought: 'Wow'.

"I boxed her when I'd only been boxing for a year. It was insane because she was my idol but, when the first bell went, it was just like any other fight. My mind-set switched - two arms, two legs, she was just another human being."

Taylor became undisputed lightweight champion with a close decision victory over Delfine Persoon last year, but Cameron believes she was fortunate to escape with her perfect record intact.

"It was an all-time classic, I was on the edge of my seat," Cameron said. "I would say Persoon edged it. The rematch should happen."

Taylor is next due to face Amanda Serrano in a fight being billed as the greatest in the history of women's boxing.

"I'm excited for that fight. It's very tough for Katie but I think she'll win," Cameron said. "She will be a level above. Obviously I want Katie to win because I want to be the one to beat her!"

Cameron is also mandatory for the WBC super-lightweight title held by Jessica McCaskill.