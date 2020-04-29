Anthony Joshua is the dream opponent for former sparring partner Dave Allen

Dave Allen has revealed how he would dream of facing Anthony Joshua when they were up-and-coming sparring partners.

Joshua has gone onto become IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion while fan-favourite Allen is on the comeback from a fifth career defeat.

Allen told Doing The Rounds that his dream rival is Joshua and explained: "We sparred before the Olympics. I remember [his trainer] Rob McCracken rang me and said: 'Can you do me a favour and spar Joshua?'

"I remember turning up and sparring. We sparred lots before the Olympics and until 2015 - I was one of his main sparring partners. I was there all the time.

"I would think: 'I can beat this man'.

"I know how special he has become and all he has achieved.

"A lot of people think I don't like the man but that's not the case. I have an unbelievable amount of respect and admiration for him and for what he has achieved.

"I saw from the beginning how much he worked. He isn't the most naturally talented but there isn't anyone who works harder.

"He was always the one I looked at and thought: 'I would love to box him for a world title one day'.

"He wasn't that much better than me but, over the years, he has grafted and grafted."

Joshua is set to defend his belts against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev next.

Allen lost to David Price last year but recovered to beat Dorian Darch and is targeting a British title.

Allen said: "The happiest I've been was beating Nick Webb. Four weeks earlier I boxed Tony Yokan a got concussion. It took 12 hours to get home from Paris. I couldn't see.

"[My promoter] Eddie Hearn said: 'Do you want to fight on the Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker undercard'.

"I knew I wasn't well but it was my last chance to make something out of boxing. If I retired then, nobody would have remembered me.

"I want to headline The O2 again because people say: 'I can't believe you did that'. All the doubters would say: 'Alright, he is a good fighter'.

"I wouldn't swap the cheers and adulation for a world title. But now it's about winning stuff."

