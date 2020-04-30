The British Boxing Board of Control is 'hopeful' the sport returns in July

Boxing could return in July

The British Boxing Board of Control is 'hopeful' the sport will return in July, but the governing body has warned that restrictions could be enforced in this country.

Boxing has been suspended since March by the BBBofC, who have sought government advice about its resumption, and suggested that only limited numbers of people will initially be allowed to attend shows.

A maximum of five fights will be staged on each bill, which will be reviewed by the board, and there will be a pre-tournament medical form, COVID-19 testing and pre-tournament quarantine.

The statement from the BBBofC read: "At present there is no date for lockdown to end. Public health and safety is everyone's top priority and the British Boxing Board of Control is taking Government advice so that we can best advise all our licence holders as to when professional Boxing in the UK can resume.

"We recognise that licence holders will want to prepare for restrictions being lifted and sport resuming. It is important to recognise that when professional Boxing promotions can resume there may be restrictions in place.

0:32 A boxing event has been staged in Nicaragua despite the coronavirus lockdown A boxing event has been staged in Nicaragua despite the coronavirus lockdown

"Depending upon Government decisions it is hopeful that professional Boxing will commence in July 2020 and we will continue to use our best endeavours to do so and are working closely with our Promoters.

"Initially, it is unlikely that crowd attending promotions will be permitted.

"In that situation the emphasis will be on minimal numbers of Officials, Licence Holder's, members of the Promoter's team and broadcasting personnel to facilitate a tournament that meets all BBBofC safety requirements.

"No tournament will be permitted to run unless the venue has been approved by the BBBofC post the Government lockdown being lifted."

We have ground-breaking plans to return in July and we are waiting for the call to 'start our engines'. Eddie Hearn

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn is currently discussing plans to stage future bouts, which would not place any further strain on the NHS.

"We are working with the government and British Boxing Board of Control to bring back boxing at the safe and appropriate time," Hearn told Sky Sports earlier this week.

"The focus is on ensuring the safety of the fighters and event teams as well making sure there is absolutely no additional pressure on the NHS in the event of a medical emergency.

"We have ground-breaking plans to return in July and we are waiting for the call to 'start our engines'. This is a challenging moment for all sports but we are ready and willing to ride the storm when the time is right."