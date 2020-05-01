Tony Bellew won't return despite desire to fight Andy Ruiz Jr, says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has ruled out a surprise comeback by Tony Bellew

Tony Bellew could potentially still defeat a top heavyweight like Andy Ruiz Jr, but the former world champion will not make a shock return, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Merseysider has recently fuelled speculation about a comeback by suggesting that he would easily beat the ex-unified world champion Ruiz Jr, despite entering retirement after a knockout loss to undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk in November 2018.

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn admitted that Bellew still believes he could "smash" the Mexican, even after a lengthy absence from the ring, although he insisted the 37-year-old will not fight again.

Asked if Bellew will return, Hearn told Sky Sports: "No. He phoned me and said: 'I would smash Andy Ruiz Jr'.

"He said: 'I know I could beat him'. He is a fighter that misses it.

"After the Usyk fight he told me: 'Make sure I never get in the ring again'. I'm 20 times more scared of [his wife] than I am of Tony!

"He could fight again. He's not shot, he's not finished in the slightest, but isn't it better to go out like that, than have one too many?

"Maybe he could beat Ruiz Jr but maybe he would get knocked out and we'd think: 'we shouldn't have done that'."

The former WBC cruiserweight champion stepped up to heavyweight in the latter stages of his career to produce two victories over British rival David Haye, then moved back down in an audacious bid to take all four major world titles from Usyk.

"Tony's legacy is as a guy who won British, European, Commonwealth and world championships and tried the greatest feat of all to become undisputed champion," said Hearn.

"He was winning the fight in some people's eyes, but Usyk was too good and Tony got knocked out in trying to become undisputed champion.

The Merseysider stopped Ilunga Makabu to claim the WBC belt in 2016

"It's nice to see people leave their career happy and he is a great example."

