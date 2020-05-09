Joseph Parker holding talks with Lucas Browne for heavyweight bout in August in New Zealand

Joseph Parker has begun negotiations for a battle with Lucas Browne

Joseph Parker is holding talks about a heavyweight fight with Australian rival Lucas Browne in August in New Zealand.

The Kiwi could face Browne in a Trans-Tasman battle of two former world champions, with Parker's manager David Higgins working with Matchroom Boxing to plan a scaled down show, provided that events are cleared to return following the coronavirus pandemic.

Higgins has opened negotiations with a number of potential opponents, but revealed that Browne, the ex-WBA regular champion, could have emerged as the most favourable option.

Former WBA champion Browne remains a big name in Australia

"In our part of the world, the most experienced heavyweight possibility for Joe is probably Lucas Browne," Higgins told Sky Sports. "If you read his record, his losses have been to very good fighters.

"He's a guy that probably deserves a shot. You've got other guys like Junior Fa, guys in Australia, but they haven't fought nearly as good opponents as Lucas and they're not as experienced.

"We've had early stage discussions with a few parties, and I can tell you this, I think there might be a deal there (with Browne)."

An attendance of around just 100 people could attend the event and Higgins should find out in the next week whether he has received the green light to schedule Parker's 30th fight.

1:23 Joseph Parker believes Dillian Whyte has become ‘agitated’ by his calls for a rematch and has urged the British heavyweight to ‘loosen up’ and ‘relax’ Joseph Parker believes Dillian Whyte has become ‘agitated’ by his calls for a rematch and has urged the British heavyweight to ‘loosen up’ and ‘relax’

The former WBO champion is working towards another world title shot and remains determined to avenge his two losses to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

"We're blessed to have a wonderful promotional partner in Matchroom, who indicated the other day that they'd provide their blessing and support to look at doing an event in the New Zealand bubble," said Higgins.

"Matchroom said yes, do some due diligence, so right now in partnership with Matchroom we're doing due diligence on a possible Joseph Parker fight in August in New Zealand.

"Location is sort of a bit further down the track. In the check list, safety first. Got to make sure that everyone is safe and that we fit with government regulations, then it's a matter of, is it economically viable?"

Parker has boosted his popularity with a string of humorous social media videos, spreading motivational messages during the pandemic, and some of the proceeds from his next fight could be donated to charity.

"Team Parker together with Matchroom and our broadcast partners, we'd like to make history, and run a safe, credible boxing promotion, coming out of the pandemic," said Higgins.

Provide entertainment, hope, supplies, and show that we can get the economy going again. David Higgins

"In a small New Zealand bubble, but on worldwide TV, hopefully to a couple of billion viewers and raise money for charity at the same time.

"Provide entertainment, hope, supplies, and show that we can get the economy going again. That's our goal, we're working on it, and we'll do our best."