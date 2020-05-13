Andy Ruiz Jr's new trainer Eddy Reynoso 'must keep him in the gym' and eradicate 'laziness', says ex-coach Abel Sanchez

Andy Ruiz Jr has hired another new trainer

Andy Ruiz Jr "lacks in desire" and "finds an excuse not to do something", according to his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez - but the former heavyweight champion has been backed to fulfil his potential.

Ruiz Jr has linked up with Eddy Reynoso, the trainer of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, meaning both of Mexico's most high-profile boxers are now sharing a gym.

"Eddy Reynoso must keep him in the gym, make him work and get rid of the baggage around him (the people that surround him and allow him to do things that he must not do)," Ruiz Jr's former trainer Sanchez told Sky Sports.

Canelo and Ruiz Jr will now work in the same gym

"Andy must listen. Eddy is a heck of a coach, one of the best in boxing right now."

Ruiz Jr had Sanchez in his corner when he lost a majority decision to Joseph Parker with the WBO title at stake in 2016.

He then joined forces with Manny Robles and enjoyed his greatest success by dethroning Anthony Joshua, but after losing the rematch he split with his most recent trainer after admitting "partying" and being "overweight".

Sanchez said about his stint overseeing Ruiz Jr: "I'm not there to babysit, I am there to coach and develop you if you are willing to listen. You can't develop someone who doesn't want to try anything.

"It was difficult for me because I don't like laziness. We work too hard. I have too many people here working their butts off. To have one person get away with things that nobody else can? That's not proper.

"He doesn't look like a prototypical heavyweight but he has a lot of ability, unbelievable ability.

"He lacks in desire. He doesn't want to do things. He finds an excuse not to do something.

"That's a shame because he could do great things."

Ruiz Jr working with ex-trainer Manny Robles

Ruiz Jr announced plans on the Mexican national holiday of Cinco de Mayo to join the California-based gym run by Reynoso, where Canelo is already the established top name.

The Spanish-speaking stable also includes Ryan Garcia, Oscar Valdez, Luis Nery, Julio Cesar Martinez and Frank Sanchez.

The criticism of Ruiz Jr's dedication from his ex-trainer Sanchez echoes what Robles, the most recent man shunned from his corner, told Sky Sports earlier this year.

"My job is not to call him every day," Robles said. "He's a man, not a kid, and must be treated as such.

"You can't convince someone to want something.

"The fame and money has been overwhelming for Andy. He's got to know how to handle it. Maybe after this defeat, the game has humbled him.

"Stay humble or be humbled.

"The first three months after beating Joshua on June 1, I had very little communication with him."