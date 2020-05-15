Conor Benn warns: Josh Kelly can't be 'flashy' against me

1:20 Conor Benn says his style would trouble rival Josh Kelly Conor Benn says his style would trouble rival Josh Kelly

Conor Benn insists Josh Kelly's unorthodox style of "chilling" and "relaxing" wouldn’t work if they shared a ring.

The undefeated domestic welterweight rivals could be on a collision course and Benn expects them to fight for the British title.

Benn told The Boxing Show on Sky Sports about Kelly: "Styles make fights, and we're polar opposites in the way that we conduct ourselves and the way that we get in the ring.

BENN QUIZZES NELSON🤔



On this week's The Boxing Show @ConorNigel turned the tables on @SkyJohnnyNelson and asked him for a progress report 🎓🥊 pic.twitter.com/w8qaR1Cyd3 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 15, 2020

Kelly is a domestic rival in the same division as Benn

"I mean business. I'm down to business. I ain't chilling. I ain't relaxing. I ain't showing no flashy moves.

"That's the difference between me and him.

"All of those flashy moves are with someone who ain't coming to stick it on him. I'd stick it straight on him."

Kelly's next fight is expected to be a rescheduled European title challenge against David Avanesyan.

Benn explained his hopes: "You can't plan anything in boxing but I'd win the British title, take out Chris Jenkins or Johnny Garton. We offered to fight Garton but he didn't want it. We were offered Jenkins and we said yes. Now they're fighting each other.

"I'll take the British title.

"Kelly vs Avanesyan? I think Kelly loses. Then we've got a big domestic fight for the British title."

0:58 A massive KO from Conor Benn! A massive KO from Conor Benn!

🥄"I AM SILVER SPOON!"🤣@ConorNigel told the #SkyBoxingShow he's already twice questioned his future in the sport... but come out the other side stronger💪 pic.twitter.com/iUgwr4Uw6N — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 15, 2020

Benn admitted that following in the footsteps of his father, the British boxing legend Nigel Benn, almost came to an abrupt end.

"Twice! My second fight, in Glasgow, I've gone back to the dressing room crying," Benn said. "Bawling my eyes out.

"I said: 'Dad, this ain't for me, mate'.

"'Maybe I am silver-spooned, dad!'

"Somehow I fought back but after the first fight with Cedrick Peynaud I thought I was done. I thought I was finished. I thought: 'This is it, I can't do it'."

Benn was on the floor twice in the first round against Peynaud, a fight he was expected to win comfortably. He persevered to win then beat Peynaud convincingly in a second fight.

"It's just learning, character building and perspective.

"I learned so much. How I came back would determine everything. We had the rematch and I did a number on him.

"I didn't have to rematch him. What did I gain? Nothing. But it's what I wanted to do."

"I felt like I needed to carve something out myself"



Why @ConorNigel gave up a life of comfort... and what he learned by his father's failed comeback



EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 15, 2020

Benn explained how he has matured: "I used to be nervous thinking: 'Is this a boring fight? Am I living up to the name?'

"Now, 16 fights in and I know that I'm an entertaining fighter.

"I'll have many hard fights in my career - I have that style and that vulnerability. There will be ups and downs, hard fights that should be easy, and easy fights that should be hard.

"Will I take a few losses? I'd be silly to think not.

"It's a rollercoaster journey and that's where I show that I'm a fighter. If I fall I will bounce back.

"I have always felt the pressure. Having the 0 and being undefeated brings pressure. My dad said that having the 0 means nothing.

"In my head I can beat anybody. Is there a pressure to entertain? No. More so the pressure to do well for myself because I set high expectation.

"If I knock a guy out in the first round I [ask my trainer Tony Sims]: 'Did I set it up right? Did I twist with my hips?'"