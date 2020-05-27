Mike Tyson believes he became the world's most hated man after biting Evander Holyfield

Mike Tyson says he became the world's most hated man after biting Evander Holyfield, but the heavyweight rivals could share the ring again after forging a friendship.

'Iron Mike' found himself at the centre of a media storm after he was disqualified from his world title rematch for biting a chunk out of Holyfield's ear in the third round at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in June, 1997.

Speaking on 'Undisputed Truth', which is On Demand now, Tyson recalled the infamous incident that led to a $3m fine and the loss of his boxing licence in Nevada for over a year.

Tyson's rematch with Evander Holyfield came to a controversial end

"I'm really very grateful that Evander forgave me for this," Tyson said. "What was I thinking about?

"He lost a piece of his ear, I lost a piece of money. A lot of money and I lost my licence.

"All I could say is that I snapped. I went through pure hell. I went from the 10th hated man on the planet, which I can handle, to numero uno.

"Then I was forced to read this contrived apology letter at the press conference for the Nevada State Athletic Commission. To make matters worse, I had to read it on my birthday, June 3rd, 1997.

"But now I really am sorry. Me and Holyfield became friends."

Tyson has recently revealed that he is considering a return to boxing, with Holyfield confirming that he is open to a charity fight.

Holyfield told Sky Sports: "I don't know, you would have to ask him!

"I wouldn't ask nobody to do anything they don't want to do. But it's for charity. If we can work something out that works for everybody then it's a win-win-win."

